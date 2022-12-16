After the chain of tense news that the interpreter of Superman in the last months of 2022, it seems that things will start to improve. Henry Cavill will play a very special role in the adaptation of Warhammer in serial format.

Now that the actor has sadly said goodbye to a couple of his favorite geeky roles, a new opportunity appears. Warhammer 40K It will be an Amazon production and Henry Cavill will be part of the cast. Definitely not to worry about the actor.

Now we know that Henry Cavill is a big fan of Warhammer, he even collects figures and previously mentioned how much time he spends on his gaming PC enjoying his favorite titles.

In addition to the fact that he has been recognized as a great fan of the video game:

“I have loved Warhammer since I was a child, which makes this moment really special for me. The opportunity to guide this cinematic universe from its inception is an honor and a responsibility. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon, and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a lifelong dream come true.” Cavill said.

Also, information was revealed that Amazon is already in the last talks to agree on details of the rights to the Games Workshop game.

Nevertheless, Henry Cavill will have another participation, in addition to acting, he will be the executive producer of Warhammer.

It should be noted that there is no release date yet, nor more details about the project, although knowing about the participation of the former Superman is more than nice.

Henry Cavill’s position on adaptations

At the end of 2021Henry Cavill mentioned that he could appear in mass effect, another Amazon project. And this was what the actor said about it:

“Very [interesado], yes, it all depends on how you are running it. The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to have fewer changes from the source, so it all depends.”

after quitting The Witcher For similar reasons, it is clear that Henry Cavill is very careful with the details in the adaptations. Surely even more so when he is a fan of projects to take.

Anyway, whate despite the fact that he will no longer be Superman or Geralt de Rivia, he will still be able to enjoy another role that steals his heart.

