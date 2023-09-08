Türkiye is under pressure over the Montreux Convention, but will not change its position

Türkiye is under pressure to comply Montreux Conventions about limiting the passage of warships to the Black Sea against the background of discussions about an alternative corridor for ships with Ukrainian grain after Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal, but will not change its position. About it RIA News said a diplomatic source in Ankara.

“The pressure has been there since the first day we officially announced the application [пунктов Конвенции Монтрё]. But our principled position has not changed,” the source said, refusing to name the countries that put pressure on Ankara.

In December 2022, NATO stepped up pressure on Turkey to reconsider its position on compliance with the Montreux Convention, which regulates navigation in the Bosporus and Dardanelles and prohibits the passage of warships there.