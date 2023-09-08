Of Elena Meli

Benefits of medicinal preparations based on cannabinoids confirmed for those with chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and in palliative care, but the expert points out: “Only with a doctor’s prescription”

Judging by the swarm of shops that sell it, the legal cannabis it could almost be considered a commodity. Yet these products, as well as medicines that contain some active ingredients of cannabis, cannabidiol and cannabinoids, and even more so derivatives for use as a recreational substance and drug of abuse can be risky for some categories of people: this is underlined by the largest study ever carried out on the effects of cannabis and derivatives, recently published in the British Medical Journal a few days after an Italian ministerial decree that allows the inclusion of cannabidiol among narcotic substances.

categories most at risk The research just published is an “umbrella review”, i.e. a study for which previous reviews of research on the topic were analyzed: in practice it is the highest level of evidence that can be reached, a review of reviews which helps to clarify with the strength of numbers. Well, the results show that during theadolescence, early adulthood and pregnancy Cannabis use can be risky, and so can cannabis people at high risk or with mental disorders; the use is just as dangerous in those who must take the leadbecause it can increase the likelihood of road accidents.

In the very young, the consumption of cannabis and its derivatives is associated with a deterioration of cognitive functions and mental health: for example, it carries an increased risk of psychotic symptoms and is related to psychiatric disorders such as depression and mania, as well as poorer memory performance. «Furthermore», the authors specify, «cannabis can be the "gateway" to the use of other substances of abuse: the recommendation to avoid it in any form is therefore strong». Similarly, they must keep away from them pregnant women: Cannabis is associated with lower birth weight and preterm deliveries.

Cannabidiol-based medicines The authors also examined the effects of medicinal products based on cannabidiol and cannabinoids, which together with tetrahydrocannabinol are among the most important active ingredients of cannabis: tetrahydrocannabinol is responsible for the psychotropic effects sought when used as a substance of abuse, cannabidiol and cannabinoids have demonstrated some interesting properties in medicine. The new study confirms one possible usefulness of medicines containing cannabidiol in reducing episodes in some patients with epilepsyas well as a decrease in pain in various conditions of chronic pain and in palliative care thanks to the use of other cannabinoids, which also have antispasmodic effects in multiple sclerosis and help against insomnia patients oncological. All this however, as the authors specify, “not without adverse events: in addition to low tolerability, medicines based on cannabidiol and cannabinoids are also associated with psychiatric side effects. These results must therefore be considered in a clinical perspective and compared with the available alternatives.

More options In other words, it is often probable that there are better options for patient management and the evaluation of a possible use must be careful, case by case, and always foresee close medical supervision. Not to mention that, as the authors conclude, «most of the health effects associated with cannabinoids are supported by weak evidence or are not significant, while convincing and converging evidence recommends avoiding the use of cannabis in adolescence, young adults, pregnancy, in those who are at risk or have mental disorders and every time they start driving ».

The new decree These indications from science come a few days after the publication in the Official Gazette, on August 21, of a decree that revokes the suspension of a previous decree of 2020, allowing the insertion of the cannabidiol in the table of narcotic substances. «Before this decree», explains Matteo Balestrieri, co-president of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology (SINPF), «cannabis-based medicines approved by the regulatory authorities were also subject to the provisions of the “Consolidated Law on Narcotic Substances” (DPR 309/1990) only if they contain tetrahydrocannabinol, the substance with a psychotropic effect; the same did not apply to drugs based on cannabidiol, which was not considered a psychotropic substance by current legislation in line with what was stated by the World Health Organization. Therefore the implementation of the decree, while allowing their pharmacological use, would also include drugs with an exclusive cannabidiol content, for example an oral solution for the treatment of specific forms of epilepsy, within the provisions of Presidential Decree 309/1990″.

The effects on «cannabis light» The decree will not change the methods of medical prescription of cannabis-based products and masterful preparations not approved by the regulatory authorities but used in support of standard treatments (the so-called medical cannabis), will however have an impact on the sale of consumer products based on cannabidiol, the "cannabis light". As Balestrieri explains, «based on the directives that allow the cultivation of cannabis varieties with tetrahydrocannabinol equal to or less than 0.2 percent, the sale of these products has seen exponential growth. They are not authorized to be placed on the market either as food or as drugs, on the basis of ministerial decrees, European regulations and authorization from AIFA, but in the absence of explicit provisions on their marketing they are offered as a "technological product", i.e. as a collector's item not intended to be smoked or ingested. However, the data confirms the use of these preparations in place of the drugs usually prescribed for conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, with a reduction in the number of drug packages dispensed that reaches up to 10 percent; furthermore, it emerged that light cannabis-based preparations may lack adequate safety by declaring quantities of compounds, including tetrahydrocannabinol, significantly different from those subsequently found. Therefore, beyond its scientific appropriateness, the recent decision of the Ministry of Health seems to drastically fill a gap in the legislation regarding the oral use of cannabidiol, limiting it only to pharmacological use, intended as subject to medical prescription", concludes the 'expert.