The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences for the victims of a fire that broke out in Abu Sefein Church in Giza Governorate, west of the Egyptian capital, Cairo.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a telegram of condolences, which was published today, Sunday, on its website, “it has received news of the death of dozens as a result of the church fire, with great sadness,” according to the Turkish Anatolia News Agency.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry wished “a speedy recovery to the injured and offered its condolences to the families of the victims and to the Egyptian state and its brotherly people.”
The Egyptian Ministry of Health had announced earlier today, Sunday, the death of 41 citizens and the injury of dozens, in the fire of the Church of Martyr Abu Sefein in Giza Governorate.
