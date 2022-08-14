Congressmen and candidates for the Presidency of the Republic celebrated the date on social media this Sunday (Aug 14)

Congressmen and candidates for the Presidency of the Republic celebrated Father’s Day this Sunday (14.Aug.2021) with messages in honor of the celebration of the date on social media.

In commemoration of the date, the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) attended a lunch with his son Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) this Sunday. The Chief Executive received as a gift a framed photo with his father, Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, who has since passed away. The gift was posted on the profile on Instagram of the deputy’s wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro.

At the twitterFlávio, the president’s eldest son, left his message for his father.

In the figure of this man I admire so much, @jairbolsonaro I wish a happy Father’s Day to all the fathers of Brazil! I take this opportunity to thank God for the mission of being the father of my princesses Luiza and Carolina. pic.twitter.com/u2WYa3Qa0c — Flavio Bolsonaro (@FlavioBolsonaro) August 14, 2022

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) also used their social networks to remember the date. In a video, the PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic sent a message to his followers and asked “hope for better days”.

“A happy Father’s Day, with much affection, fraternity, love and hope for better days for Brazil”said Lula in his profile on Instagram.

The PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomesalso recorded the date next to the 4 children in his profile on Instagram.

Simone TebetMDB candidate for the Planalto Palace, also left her message for the father and the husband.

“Being a father is being a base, strength, security. It’s reaching out and never letting go. Today, I celebrate, in particular, two men who were and are examples within my home: my father Ramez Tebet and my husband Eduardo Rocha, father of my daughters”said Tebet in a message published on his profile on Instagram.

Novo’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Felipe D’Ávila, recorded the date in his profile on twitter. In a photo shared with his family, D’Ávila recalled the elections in October and asked his followers for a “vote for Brazil”.

Leonardo Péricles, candidate for the Palácio do Planalto by the Popular Unity, also left his tribute to his father in his profile on twitter.

See other messages:

