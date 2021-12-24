According to the ruling, the Chicago-based Niagara Foundation has been frozen because of its ties to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of being behind the 2016 coup attempt.

The official gazette said that the assets of more than 400 people had been frozen because of their links to Gulen, Reuters reported.

The newspaper added that this step was taken based on strong evidence that they committed acts that fall under the “crime of financing terrorism” law and “acts prohibited from providing and collecting funds.”

According to the decision, the assets of more than 200 people accused of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party and ISIS were frozen.