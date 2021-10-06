“Those like you are not welcome.” A gay couple of Turin has seen more than one intimidating message delivered by its condominiums. What began as a trivial condominium dispute has turned into a nightmare and even a complaint to the carabinieri was not enough to stop the persecution.

Alex, 44, and his partner have been living in a building in the Piedmontese capital since 2018 and have been living hell for about a year because of the insults and threats of those who live in the condominium. Everything has begun, La Stampa reports it who heard the protagonists of this bad story, when Alex supported the decision to change building administrator. From that moment the torture began: leaflets posted in the common places of the building and in the neighborhood, damage to the car and even a collection of signatures to drive them out entitled “Let’s eradicate this cancer!”. In the last flyer we read: “For now we will limit ourselves to the car. We will soon send you away from this condominium ”.

Alex and his partner, however, have no intention of giving up: “We have no intention of going away. The only ones to be insulted are us because they are gay but we will not go away. Ignorance is still a great one sore nowadays”.