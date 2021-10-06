The boom of electric cars on the German auto market seen in September has allowed Tesla to perform better than even many rival companies. And so, in a market framework that has seen a decline of 26% as a whole, the giant led by Elon Musk has collected 7,903 registrations, for a growth of over 158%. A fact that allowed Tesla to do better than Toyota and to close the gap with traditional brands like Mercedes and Audi, which have seen their sales plummet mainly due to the shortage of microchips.

The hope of the Palo Alto carmaker is to do even better in the coming months, when the new Gigafactory located on the outskirts of Berlin finally comes into operation. On October 9, the Tesla leaders called a “Giga-Fest”To inaugurate the plant, with the start of production of the Model Y within the facility which should be ordered shortly thereafter. Tesla aside, the electric car segment in Germany saw strong growth in September – overall sales of battery-powered cars increased by 59% to 33,655 units, for a market share of 17.1%. This is a larger share than that of diesel cars, whose deliveries fell by 54% for a share of 15.9%. Plug-in hybrids also performed well, sales of which increased by 14% to 22,842 for a share of 11.6%.