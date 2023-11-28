The BMW M3 CSL of the E46 generation is a hero car for us. And to be honest, we were disappointed when the badge returned in 2022 on a rather not-so-lightweight M4 CSL. Yet we don’t really know how to feel about the V-CSL package from tuner Vorsteiner. The company will convert the BMW M3 E46 into a CSL with a ‘carbon fiber program’.

In 2003, BMW gathered all the bright minds to get the most out of the third generation of the faster 3 Series. The main goal: to make it as light as possible. That worked, because the CSL ultimately weighed only 1,385 kilos, while an M3 Coupé of that generation weighed 110 kilos more. A recognizable hole was made in the front bumper and the engine was upgraded.

The Vorsteiner package

On the one hand, the new front bumper, aero-efficient tailgate with spoiler lip, diffuser and a carbon fiber center console do not make this M3 a real CSL. On the other hand, the extra parts do make the Bimmer look extra cool. In addition, you could immediately have a manual gearbox installed during the conversion, if you have an M3 with an SMG gearbox.

How much does it cost to have the BMW M3 E46 converted to CSL?

According to Vorsteiner, the V-CSL package was designed to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The tuner will convert 103 units of the BMW M3 E46 into CSL. Crazy number, we thought, but Vorsteiner has an explanation: it is the number of horsepower per liter of the E46 CSL. Each kit costs about 6,900 euros. All you have to do is upgrade the 3.2-liter six-in-line to 360 hp…