Frustrated EJ Onu’s option, the one preferred by the Real Betis Basketball to close the internal game due to the losses of Álex Suárez and Brooks DeBisschop, the club did not stand still and continued exploring the market waiting for an opportunity to arise that suited it from a sporting and economic point of view. There was no excessive rush to sign in order not to miss the mark, but circumstances dictate and the precarious conditions in which the green and white team arrived at the Spanish Cup match with the Alimerka Oviedo (four injured plus two sick players) forced us to make a definitive move and opt for one of the options that the sports management led by Armando Guerrero contemplated.

The chosen one, as advanced by the X account @MundoBetisBKT, is Babatunde Olomuyiwaan old acquaintance of the green and white fans who was without a team after his temporary contract with MoraBanc Andorra, of the Endesa League, ran out this past Monday. Curiously, the Pyrenean club announced in unison the departures of two former Verdiblancos: Tunde and Nikola Radicevic. The center position is one of the most difficult to reinforce with the season underway and Tunde’s, closed in the absence of a medical examination, is a good market opportunity. He is 32 years old, measures 2.03 meters and arrives with the added bonus of knowing the house, since he participated in the promotion with the Betis Energía Plus in 2019, and the category. Inside Sierra Leone, he was expected tonight in Seville so that he could make himself available to Gonzalo García de Vitoria as soon as possible. Betis Baloncesto’s next game is played this Sunday, in San Pablo, against Hestia Menorca.

As this newspaper has learned, Tunde commits to Betis with a temporary contract lasting one month but extendable to the rest of the season by the club. As Kasibabu and DeBisschopHe is a defensive center who will provide energy, craftsmanship, athleticism, intimidation and rebounding. All of this that he already demonstrated in his first stage in Seville, when he covered the boards with Stainbrookthe starting center of that winning team designed by Juanma Rodríguez, and Mamadou Samb. Tunde, an unknown then who came from Albacete, connected very quickly with the stands due to his passionate way of playing.

His time in Seville was short-lived, however, as he did not play in the ACB with Betis. He did it the following season in Palma, also in LEB Oro, to later make the jump to MoraBanc Andorra for two seasons. He BAXI Manresahe Yokohama Excellence and, again, MoraBanc Andorra, have been the next teams of a player who seemed destined to return to São Paulo one day. And this has been the moment. The squad, badly hit by injuries, needed a five. And although he does not exactly respond to the profile I was looking for to complement Kasibabu and DeBisschop (Tunde also does not have an outside to open the field), he can be a very valuable piece for the competitiveness of the squad as long as it offers its usual performance on the track.