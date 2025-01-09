The Junta de Castilla y León studies an appeal against the Perla Negra sentence although it does not give political explanations

The Junta de Castilla y León considers presenting an appeal on the sentence of the ‘Black Pearl Case’ if the damage to the public coffers is not satisfied, as the spokesperson, Carlos Fernández Carriedo (PP), has advanced. The regional Executive is doing a “detailed reading” of the more than 300-page court ruling to see if the compensation reaches expectations.

Two former deputy councilors of the PP in the Junta de Castilla y León are convicted for prevarication in the Perla Negra case

“A large part of the claims that the Junta de Castilla y León had as a private accusation have been viewed favorably by the Court of Justice and, from that point of view, we will read the sentence in more detail to determine if that part of the claims that “We have not seen enough satisfaction that determines the presentation of an appeal,” the spokesperson said.

Fernández Carriedo has pointed out that, despite the fact that three senior officials of the regional Executive are convicted, “the position of the Board was very clear when appearing” as a private accusation. In a first assessment, the regional Government considered it to be “partially compensated.”

The spokesperson has indicated his “respect” for the sentence and has avoided responding to any political responsibility despite the fact that both he and the president of the Government of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, were part of Juan Vicente Herrera’s Executive. during the years that the plot occurred.

It must be remembered that the Provincial Court of Valladolid this Wednesday condemned the two former vice-counselors of Economy in the Junta de Castilla y León (PP) – Rafael Delgado and Begoña Hernández – for prevarication in the case of the extra cost of the Perla Negra building, which cost 70 million to the public treasury and the purchase of the Portillo land for 34 million euros for an industrial estate that was never built.

In addition, Delgado – who held positions of responsibility in the Ministry of Economy between 2003 and 2011 – has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for a continued crime of embezzlement of public funds and another 9 years and six months of disqualification from public employment for a crime of administrative prevarication and misappropriation of public funds.

Six of the accused businessmen and Juan Carlos Sacristán, former CEO of Gesturcal – a defunct public company that bought industrial land – have also been convicted of a continued crime of prevarication.

A rigged contest, millions without a contract and overpriced land: the keys to the Perla Negra ruling



Regarding the compensation set to the Government of Castilla y León, Rafael Delgado and the businessmen Germán Martín Giraldo and Ángel Román Montes will have to pay between the three of them 4.5 million euros. In addition, Rafael Delgado and four convicted businessmen – Luis Antonio Recio, Francisco Esgueva, Luis Ángel Rodríguez and Carlos González Maestro – must compensate the Government of Castilla y León another two million euros.