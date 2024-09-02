An event that shocked the community called as Paderno massacre. A boy loved by everyone and who didn’t seem to be the least bit dangerous was the protagonist of an act that will certainly remain at the center of the news for a long time.

The destroyed family

Here’s what we know about this boy.

Paderno Massacre: What Happened?

A fact of Chronicle has captured everyone’s attention because no one would have ever imagined such a sad ending for an apparently happy family. The protagonist of this ugly story is a boy of only 17 years old who in an act of madness decided to kill the fatherthe mother and the little brother smaller.

This tragedy occurred in Paderno Dugnano in a family that by all accounts seemed to be very happy. The parents, Daniela Albano and Fabio Chiaroniwere fulfilled from a work perspective since the first one worked in a lingerie shop and the man in a construction company.

The couple’s youngest child, Lorenzoattended the local middle school while Riccardo, the one who committed the massacre, was preparing to face the last year of high school. The 17-year-old responsible for this massacre will turn 18 in a few days.

The identikit of the perfect boy

There are really only a few days left until what will be the birthday of this boy who has decided to inevitably and permanently stain his life. From one moment to the next he has in fact decided to put an end to the existence of his family.

An unexpected move, as many say this boy is what is defined as a model student who loves spending his free time with friends and playing sports. Not to mention his talent in mathematicsan element that had led the mother to define him as her little one Einstein.

The boy took part in several mathematical competitions which allowed him to excel even at a national level. All those who knew this family describe it as a quiet and perfect family and even the schools they described both boys as diligent and calm. Apparently, however, a malaise insidious was hiding in the mind of the eldest son. This one would have released confessions during a interrogation lasted more than 12 hours. At home I felt like a stranger..

He then referred to a sense of oppression which would have led him to alienate himself from reality, making him perceive a discomfort towards everyone else. The boy then collapsed in a crying without stopping which has done nothing but highlight its great fragility.