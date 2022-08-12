London (Reuters)

Ethiopian Tamirat Tola, the men’s world champion, has announced his withdrawal from the London Marathon scheduled for October due to muscle fatigue.

Tola won the gold medal in Eugene, Oregon, last month, setting a world championships record of two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds.

“It is with great sadness and regret that I will not be able to participate in the London Marathon this year,” the 31-year-old said. “Unfortunately, since the world championships, I suffer from muscle fatigue and have not resumed training yet.”

London Marathon organizers said the world championship silver and bronze duo Mosinit Jeremyu and Somali-born Belgian Bashir Abdi will run the marathon on October 2 with Ethiopian defending champion Sesay Lima.

Kenenisa Bekele, the second fastest marathon runner of all time, will also compete in the Ethiopian London Marathon.

Last year’s runner-up Digito Azimerao of Ethiopia also withdrew, and Kenya’s two-time world record holder and marathon winner Brigid Kosgei and defending champion Jocelyn Jepkosgee will top the London Marathon roster.