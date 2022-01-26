The Braves of Ciudad Juárez that he directs Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti continues to strengthen for the current Clausura 2022 tournament, the border squad aspires to get out of the last positions of the quotient and obtain better places during the championship and for this they continue to build their squad.
After two wins in the first three matches of the contest and the arrival of Ventura Alvarado, Anderson Leite, Fernando Arce, Cándido Ramírez, Gabriel Fernández and Alejandro Arribasas team reinforcements, another offensive player will arrive on the team.
The border team made the arrival of the youth squad of the Sacred Flock official, Carlos Ironto their ranks, with experience in Chivas, Cruz Azul, Querétaro, Monarchs Morelia Y San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer, the attacker returns to Mexican soccer.
At 27 years of age, the player became a free agent, so his adventure in the United States ended to return to Mexico in the border city and his registration is expected to take place in the next few hours so that he can see action from the next date.
During the last two and a half years that he was in California, he was able to play 54 games where he scored six goals and gave six assists, receiving a lot of confidence from the Argentine coach Matias Almeyda who directed him in Guadalajara during one of his most successful stages.
