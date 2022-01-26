In the current winter transfer market, Club América has managed to hire five new elements for the Clausura 2022 tournament, in recent days they have been able to reinforce their squad with the arrival of Diego Valdes, Jonathan dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas, Jorge Mere Y Juan Otero.
However, you could still go for at least one more element that would be defined between Alvaro Jimenez and Ivan Alexius, both soccer players from Cádiz in Spain, after in the last few hours they got the transfer of the Colombian right winger Juan Otero.
According to information from TUDN, the Cádiz board of directors has already received a first contact from Mexico City to ask about the contractual situations of its two extremes on the right.
In Spain they take it for granted that the Andalusian club would be open to negotiating their players, especially after their current coach, Sergio Gonzalez, requested the signing of the Moroccan winger, Oussama Idrissi to be your starting element in that zone.
Ivan Alexius He has been trying to leave the club for a couple of markets due to the little activity he has had in the last year, although with Gonzalez seems to take a constant role again; while Alvaro Jimenez is practically erased, he has not played since last year and Santiago Solari, knows him from his stage by the Real Madrid Castilla.
With everything and that the azulcrema directive headed by Santiago Baths would end the transfer market for the Coapa institution and make the presentation of its elements for Clausura 2022, it must be remembered that it officially closes on February 1, so the negotiations around other soccer players could take place at the last minute to this same contest or, if applicable, culminate them for next summer.
