Donald Trump’s reaction to his historic imputation, the first of a former US president, did not take long to wait this Thursday. The tycoon, confined for months in his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach (Florida), has released a statement in which he defines the decision of the New York grand jury as “political persecution and electoral interference at the highest level”. York to prosecute him for the payment of $130,000 (120,000 euros) to the porn actress Stormy Daniels a few days before the 2016 elections to buy his silence about an alleged extramarital relationship between them.

He has also reacted through an incendiary message on Truth Social, the network he founded after he was expelled from Twitter after the attack on the Capitol. In it, you can read (the capital letters are yours): “These thugs of the radical left have IMPUTED the 45th president of the United States, the Republican candidate [a las elecciones de 2024] best positioned by far to be the next president. THIS IS AN UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY. ALSO, IT IS AN ATTACK ON OUR OLDER TIMES FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE UNITED STATES IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION. AND A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. IT’S SO SAD!”

More relaxed, the statement maintains that since he went down the golden escalator of Trump Tower, a gesture with which he announced his intentions to run for the White House in 2015, “the radical left Democrats -enemies of working men and women of this country—have engaged in a witch hunt to destroy the slogan Make America Great Again [Hagamos grande de nuevo a Estados Unidos]”. That motto, summed up in the acronym MAGA, continues to inflame his loyal fan base, whom he incited to protest “to take back the nation” on March 18 from his Truth account, in reaction to his arrest, which is scheduled to take place. that arrives, after the imputation, in the next days.

He addresses them in his last pronouncement, when he writes (capital letters, again, are his): “You remember it the same as I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the mueller hoax [aquí se refiere a las acusaciones de interferencia del Kremlin en la campaña que lo llevaría, contra todo pronóstico, a la presidencia]; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; the Impeachment Fraud 1; the Impeachment Fraud 2 [Trump es el único presidente que sobrevivió a dos juicios políticos, uno por la supuesta trama rusa, y el otro, por su presunta implicación en el asalto al Capitolio]; the illegal and unconstitutional raid of Mar-a-Lago [cuando en agosto, el FBI registró legalmente su residencia en busca de cientos de documentos clasificados de sus años en la Casa Blanca]; and now this.”

“Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Hunt Trump,’ but now they have done the unthinkable – indict a completely innocent person in an act of flagrant election interference -“, the letter continues, referring to to the fact that he has already announced his third run for the White House, which he hopes to win back in 2024. “Never before in the history of our nation has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our judicial system to punish a political opponent, who happens to be a President of the United States and by far the best-ranked Republican candidate. [en la carrera por] the presidency, it’s never happened before. Never”.

Trump also attacks Alvin Bragg, in charge of his impeachment, associating him with the figure of the progressive billionaire of Hungarian origin George Soros, who made a donation to the Bragg campaign, who won his position as district attorney in 2021 at the polls as a Democrat . “He was handpicked and financed by George Soros, it’s a shame. Instead of stopping the unprecedented crime wave gripping New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and robberies and assaults he should be focusing on. This is how Bragg wastes his time!”

