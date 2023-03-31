Founded on August 7, 1924 in Barranquilla, the Junior It is the third oldest club in Colombia. About to celebrate its first 100 years of history, the Barranquilla team is the most important on the Atlantic coast and one of the largest in the country.

Club Deportivo Popular Junior FCSA, which is known as Junior de Barranquilla, or Junior, has been champion on new occasions: 1977, 1980, 1993, 1995, 2004-II, 2010-I, 2011-II, 2018-II and 2019 -YO.

Junior de Barranquilla plays its matches, as locals, at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium.

In addition, they have won the Copa Colombia twice, 2015 and 2017, and two Super League titles. Let’s see a little of his history.

A team from two neighborhoods

According to the official page of the Junior, This club was born in 1923 from the need to create a soccer team that will represent the San Roque and Rebolo neighborhoods of Barranquilla.

At the dawn of the 20th century, football was booming due to the influence of the Salesian Brothers College, who founded the “Juventus” team because they were of Italian descent and later became known as “Youth”.

The club says that Mrs. Micaela Lavalle de Mejía, a soccer enthusiast, took charge of the idea of ​​creating another soccer team in ‘La Arenosa’ and in the company of her son Juan Mejía Lavalle they convinced a group of people to make it happen. That idea.

After several dialogues, on August 7, 1924, according to history, under a bridge located on Calle de Las Vacas with Carrera Buen Retiro, several players met and the new Club was born, which was given the name of “Children’s Youth”.

The new team, which was the seed of today’s Junior, It played its first game on October 12, 1924. It faced Argentina FBC in Plaza 7 de Abril, and beat it 2-1.

Two years later he entered the Atlantic Soccer League in the Third Category. He was crowned champion and promoted to the Second Category. In 1929 he achieved the passage to the First Category and took the name of “Junior Youth”.

In 1936 the team began to be called simply “Junior”. This year, Flagship players in the history of Barranquilla soccer stood out: Roberto ‘El Flaco’ Meléndez and Romelio Martínez.

Omar Albornoz, Junior striker.

With the name of Atlético Junior, in 1948 it entered the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor). Its technical director was Roberto ‘El Flaco’ Meléndez and its President Ernesto Álvarez Correa. They had a great campaign and got the runner-up.

However, the following year he represented the Colombian Football Association (Adefútbol) as the National Team in the South American Cup in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), which is why Dimayor sanctioned him for two years. That year relations between Adefútbol and Dimayor were broken.

Junior Titles

1977: DT Juan Ramón Verón (Argentine)

1980: DT José Varacka (Argentine)

1993: DT Julio Avelino Comesaña (Uruguayan)

1995: DT Carlos Restrepo (Colombian)

2004: DT Miguel Angel López (Argentine)

2010: DT Diego Umaña (Colombian)

2011: DT José Hernández (Colombian)

2018: DT Julio Avelino Comesaña

2019: DT Julio Avelino Comesaña

