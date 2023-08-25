Former US President Donald Trump turned himself in to an Atlanta prison on Thursday night following his criminal charges for trying to undo his 2020 election defeat in the state of Georgia. During a short procedure, a police photo was taken of him – a historic first ‘mug shot’ of an American president ever.

The 77-year-old former president, who was indicted in Atlanta earlier this month, reported to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, a prison notorious for its poor conditions, around 7:30 p.m. (local time). His fingerprints were taken and he was given a prisoner number: P01135809.

Trump had to appear before the local sheriff of Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, on thirteen charges against him, including ‘racketeering’: he is being prosecuted with eighteen co-defendants for an alleged criminal plot to change the election result in Georgia in his favor. Trump says he is innocent and dismisses the case as politically motivated.

After his arrest, he was released until his arraignment, which is expected in early September. His bail was predetermined at $200,000 (approximately $185,000).

Notorious prison

Although Trump has been charged three times in recent months and has had to report to authorities, the procedure in Atlanta was unique: Trump had to report to a local jail for the first time. In recent months, he had to appear in courts in New York, Miami and Washington. Then the authorities made an exception for the former president and no police photo was taken of him.

If convicted, the former president and front runner in the race for the Republican candidacy for the 2024 presidential election could end up in a cell in the notorious prison.

The former president flew his private jet from New Jersey to Atlanta for the procedure. He drove in a procession of black cars with police escort to the Fulton County Jail and spent about half an hour there – a shorter period of time than the average suspect. Dozens of supporters of the former president had gathered at the prison.

Trump, who had to report no later than Friday afternoon, had announced the time of his arrest in advance on his social medium Truth Social. The time in the evening would have had to do with avoiding rush hour traffic in Atlanta. But the former president also turned around prime time in the national spotlight – the night after party members took center stage in the first debate of other Republican candidates for president. Trump did not participate in that debate.

