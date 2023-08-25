As the genre of video game adaptations continues to grow, Netflix has already announced a live-action movie of Gears of Warand Paramount+ launched a television series last year Halo. Both series of video games are ready to be brought to the big screen, at least according to the own zack snyder.

Director of “The Man of Steel” and his wife and co-producer Deborah Snyder visited IGN’s gamescom studio to discuss their “rebel moon” and also about the video game that is being developed within its universe. While discussing the intersection between games and movies, IGN’s Daemon Hatfield asked them which video game properties they think could work well on film. The snyder they stopped for a moment before Zack would answer:

“Well, there are many. We have talked about various… Gears it has always been mentioned in our circle,” he continued. “I was always interested in the franchise of Halo…Of course, they kind of did it, but I always thought it could be amazing.”

The movie of Gears of War of Netflix was first officially introduced in 2022, along with an adult animated series based on the game. Last we heard, Jon Spaihts, known for “Doctor Strange” from 2016 and “Dune” from 2021, was in charge of writing the script, but we haven’t heard yet about who might direct the adaptation. As snyder already in the ecosystem Netflix thanks to “rebel moon“We can’t help but speculate if he’s considering such a project. However, “rebel moon” will probably keep him busy for a while, with his plans to franchise it for Netflix.

But if you decide to turn your attention to Gears of Waralready has a protagonist in mind: dave bautistawho has made it very clear that he really wants to play marcus phoenix.

On the other hand, “Halo” is already in full swing for Season 2, with production beginning in September 2022. However, a release date for Season 2 has yet to be announced.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Sure it would be a great movie, it would also be a great video game if someone made a decent sequel! Snyder… I don’t know. I wish Gunn was available for this.