The president-elect’s team donald trump is “reviewing” Chicago raid plans due to the fear that the leak of this information could endanger the safety of the agents and the operation, as indicated this weekend by Trump’s advisor on immigration policy, the so-called “border czar”, Tom Homan.

“We are reviewing plans in Chicago due to the leak“Homan explained to ABC Newsin relation to information from the conservative newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in which it was stated that some 200 agents were deployed to begin arrests of undocumented people in Chicago on Tuesday, one day after Trump’s inauguration.

“We are investigating this leak and we will make our decisions based on it. It is very unfortunate because leaks of security force operations put agents at risk,” Homan said in an interview with the Washington Post.

However, on Friday, in Fox Newsfrom the same media group as the WSJ, Homan confirmed that “there are going to be raids all over the country. Chicago is just one of many places. We are going to take the handcuffs off ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and we are going to arrest criminal aliens. “That’s what’s going to happen.”

Although Chicago’s plans could be suspendedHoman insisted again this weekend in an interview with the Washington Post that “ICE is going to begin arresting (those who are) threats to public safety and national security from day one.”

“We are going to arrest people all over the country, unhindered by the previous administration’s guidelines. I don’t know why Chicago was particularly mentioned, this is a national thing,” he added. Homan, former ICE director and now Trump’s “border czar,” stressed that We are not going to “sweep entire neighborhoods”. “This is a precise police plan.”