The last three squatters of the total of eight people who a few days ago entered the Sol y Mar hotel in Cala Bonain the municipality of Son Servera (Majorca), they finally agreed, this Saturday, to voluntarily leave the hotel establishment.

So it have confirmed to the media, this Sunday, both sources from the Civil Guard and the Son Servera Local Police.

It must be remembered that it was this Wednesday, January 15, when the conflict over the squatting of a hotel establishment in Cala Bona jumped into the public sphere, after a crossing of complaints between the administrator and the people who occupied the hotel.

Just one day later, the Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca (FEHM) expressed his “utmost concern” for the squatting of a hotel in Cala Bona and asked the Administration for a regulatory framework that “delegitimizes” this type of “criminal behavior.”

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports of the Balearic Government, Jaume Bauzá, even came to go to the hotel complex where he urged the squatters to go to social services, while expressing his support to those affected, especially the administrator.

This weekend, however, there was a turn of events, when the property of the businessman who operates the hotel was unmarked, accusing him, as the newspaper announced this Saturday in a scoop Breaking Newsof alleged complicity with squatters.

In this context, and according to the information advanced by the aforementioned media, the property demands from the administrator, whom it accuses of being an alleged ‘inquitter’, a debt of 240,000 euros and eviction.