A Jeju Air flight that took off in South Korea this Monday has been forced to return to the departure airport, Gimpo International Airport, on the western tip of Seoul, after experiencing the same problem in the landing gear than the crashed Muan flight the day before, in which 179 people died.

Jeju Air flight 7C101, which departed from Gimpo International Airport to Jeju (southern South Korea) at 6:37 a.m. this Monday (10:37 p.m. Sunday in Spain), detected a problem with its landing gear shortly after takeoff.

The airline informed the 161 passengers about the mechanical defect caused by the landing gear problem and subsequently returned to Gimpo at 7:25 (22:25 GMT on Sunday), according to airport sources and without any major incidents occurring.

The operating company said it plans to resume operations after changing the aircraft, which was also a Boeing B737-800, considered one of the safest in the world and of which the South Korean low-cost airline operates 39 in a fleet of 41 aircraft. .

Jeju Air inspection

After this incident, the South Korean Government has said that it will carry out rigorous safety inspections on low-cost airline Jeju Air.

“We plan to implement rigorous aviation safety inspections in response to the landing gear incidents,” said Joo Jong-wan, head of aviation policy at the Ministry of Transportation.

Joo has noted that Jeju Air, one of the country’s leading low-cost airlines, is known for its high utilization rate of shipswhich some experts believe could be a factor in the accident.

The Transportation Ministry official also added that the United States National Transportation Safety Board will participate in the accident investigation and that Boeing, the ship’s manufacturer, has also been contacted to cooperate.