Trump is now selling copies of the Bible, a new initiative to pay legal fees?

After designer sneakers, Truth's debut on Wall Street and its non-fungible tokens (NFT), Donald Trump has started selling special editions of the Bible. “It's my favorite book,” said the Republican Party candidate in the next presidential elections, in a video posted on Truth Social, the day after the decision of the New York appeals court which granted the tycoon 10 days of time to pay the (discounted) sum of 175 million dollars following a conviction for tax and financial fraud.

“I am proud to support and encourage all of you to have a Bible, we need to make America pray again, religion and Christianity is the thing that is missing in this country – continued the former president, who is in his third marriage, has never shown himself to be particularly religious, but has strong support among the Christian right – I truly believe that we need to bring them back quickly, this is the main problem we have, we have lost religion.”

Trump's initiative, launched during Holy Week, involves the sale of Bibles at $59.99 each. The special edition pairs the Scriptures with the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and Pledge of Allegiance, as well as the lyrics of the popular song 'God Bless the USA' by country singer Lee Greenwood, which he often plays at rallies and events of Trump.

It can be purchased on the website GodBlessTheUSABible.com, which features a photo of Trump smiling broadly and holding a Bible in front of his red-and-white striped tie. The cover of the Bible features the words 'Holy Bible' and 'God Bless the USA' and a design based on the US flag.

Greenwood's website claims that the Bible is the only one approved by Tycoon and answers the important question on many people's minds: “Will the money from this Bible go to Donald J Trump's campaign for president?” “No,” the site says. “GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign” and no proceeds from its sale will go to Trump's presidential campaign. The site notes that this is “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump.”