Washington (agencies)

Former US President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to hold an election debate with him after the two men emerged from the primaries as almost certain candidates for the Republican and Democratic parties in the presidential elections scheduled for next November.

Trump said: “It is important, for the sake of our country, that Joe Biden and I discuss issues that are very vital to America and the American people.”

He added in a post on his platform, “Truth Social,”: “I call for debates, at any time and in any place.”

Trump, 77 years old, came close to securing the Republican Party's presidential nomination during the Super Tuesday primary elections, which saw him win 14 out of 15 states, as his rival Nikki Haley snatched the state of Vermont from him, before later announcing her withdrawal from the race.

Biden, 81 years old, won all states except for his loss in the small Pacific region of American Samoa.

It is almost certain that Trump will be his opponent in next November's elections, in a repeat of the previous version of the presidential race.

Trump had rejected repeated invitations by Haley and his other main rivals in the Republican Party to participate in debates during the primary elections, because he believed that he would not gain anything from competitors who were far ahead in the polls.

But the situation is different now, as the difference between him and Biden in the polls is within the margin of error, so he changed his position and expressed his willingness to participate in debates even if they were hosted by the Democratic Party.