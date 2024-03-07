Beijing (agencies)

Yesterday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed his country's support for Palestine obtaining full membership in the United Nations.

The Chinese news agency, Xinhua, quoted Minister Wang as saying in a press conference on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress in Beijing: “The failure to end the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the 21st century is a tragedy for humanity and a disgrace to civilization.” He called on the international community to take action to give priority to an immediate ceasefire and the release of all prisoners, stressing that the Palestinian people have the right to live in the world.

Minister Wang explained that “restoring justice to the Palestinian people and fully implementing the two-state solution are the only way to break the vicious circle of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

He added: “We support Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations and urge some members of the UN Security Council to stop creating obstacles to this goal.”

In a related context, the Chinese Foreign Minister called for holding a more broad, reliable and effective international peace conference to set a timetable and road map for a two-state solution.