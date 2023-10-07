





05:03 ‘Loki’ and ‘Our flag means death’: series with unusual heroes © France 24

In this Culture chronicle, we talk about the highly anticipated second season of ‘Loki’ on Disney+, the series about the adventures of one of the most evil villains of the Marvel studios. On the other hand, another second season caught our attention: ‘Our flag means death’ and its beloved pirates, on HBO Max. It is the story of Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat in the middle of a midlife crisis who decides to abandon his family to become a pirate, and who falls in love with the bloodthirsty Blackbeard.