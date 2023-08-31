According to a judicial document, Thursday, according to Reuters, Trump pleaded not guilty in the case of changing the election results in the state of Georgia.
Georgia’s case is serious
- It is the most serious of four criminal cases facing Trump that have resulted in dozens of charges being filed against him, including allegations that he concealed payments to a porn star.
- Given the seriousness of the case, Trump turned himself in to Fulton Prison in Georgia, in a historic precedent over this case.
- And American media published a criminal image of Donald Trump, which is the first criminal image of a former US president.
- Trump’s trial dates have been set in New York and Florida in March and May, respectively, ahead of the elections scheduled for November 2024, and the election-rigging trial in Georgia has not yet been set.
- Trump says the charges related to the Georgia case are a politically motivated attempt to derail his re-election campaign.
