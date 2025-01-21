Trump confuses Spain with a member of the BRICS and threatens tariffs

The new president of the United States, Donald Trump, this Monday confused Spain as a member of the BRICS, an organization of which it is not a part. When asked in the Oval Office about Spain’s contribution to NATO, less than 5%, the Republican assured that Spain is a country that is part of the BRICS, whose acronyms come from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Trump intends to demand that NATO members raise military spending to 5% of GDP, which for Spain means quadrupling it because it invests 1.28%. “Spain is a BRICS nation. Do you know what a BRICS nation is? You will find out. If the BRICS countries want to do that, that’s fine, but we will impose at least a 100% tariff on the business they do with the United States,” Trump replied to the reporter.

Spain in English is ‘Spain’, so the Republican could have confused it with the last letter of the BRICS. When the journalist corrected him and clarified that Spain is not part of that group, Trump insisted that he will impose tariffs on the BRICS.