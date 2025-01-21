It doesn’t matter if you’ve been to Los Angeles or if you only get the idea of ​​what it’s like from movies, series, and photographs, places in the city like Malibu, one of the most iconic beaches on the planeta, they are in everyone’s imagination. That is why, surely, it is more impressive to see the impact of the fires that have burned a good part of the city – including the exclusive homes of quite a few famous people – and its surroundings in these first days of the year. Malibu, in particular, has left us some of the most dystopian images, with dozens of luxury mansions on the beachfront completely burned out. All but one, the one baptized as ‘miracle house’, which has resisted the fire, becoming one of the most famous houses in the world overnight. And it is not just any house: it is a luxury mansion valued at 9 million euros, with more than 18,000 square meters and four bedrooms.

In the images and videos of Malibu after the fires, where iconic places in Los Angeles such as the Moonshadows restaurant, with privileged views of the Pacific, have not been left standing, a high-rise home, with three floors, located on that well-known beachfront, where the square meter is only suitable for a few privileged pockets. The house seems not to have been involved in one of the worst fires in the history of the city, which has devastated all the properties, including luxury ones, located next to what is already known throughout the world as the ‘miracle house’. .

The house maintains a good part of its white façade, and although it logically shows war wounds caused by smoke, not fire, its entire structure has resisted and there are even parts of its façade such as the rear one, with three impressive terraces that overlook the Pacific , one per plant, which hardly seems damaged. It is as if the structure of the house had acted as a vault with its interiorand something like this has happened with this single-family home in Malibu that is owned by businessman David Steiner.

The house that has survived the Malibu fires



The 54-year-old billionaire acquired the house a decade ago, but he only lived there temporarily, so it was empty at the time of the fires. In fact, it is still closed tight, like those vacation homes on the beach when September arrives.









In an interview published by the New York Post, the businessman says that he received a message from his wife, when he was already writing off the house after seeing the images of the fire in Malibu, in which she told him that the house was “the last house standing“, and that those words made him smile “at a very bad time.”

An anti-earthquake construction

It is in this talk where he explains that, although it is already known as the ‘miracle house’, and he himself used that word to refer to what happened to his luxury house, there is a much more earthly explanation for why it withstood the Palisades fire. : he ultra-resistant constructiondesigned to protect it from earthquakes.

In a country, the United States, where wooden houses abound, even the most luxurious ones, as the architect, writer and popularizer Pedro Torrijos explains in this thread from Xthe ‘miracle house’ in Malibu is made with highly fire-resistant materials. Its skeleton, explains its owner, “is stucco and stone with a fireproof roof,” and also It is supported by piles sunk up to 15 meters into the rock to withstand the blows of the waves on the pier at its feet – this helps prevent the deterioration of the soil as a result of extreme heat. Boardwalk that the tenants of the house in question can avoid by descending directly to the Malibu beach via a staircase that has also been saved from the fire.

In addition, it also helps to explain the “miracle” of the ‘miracle house’ in Malibu, which is valued at 9 million euros, construction details such as the double glazingwhich prevents windows from breaking due to heat, and sealed gaps between walls, which are another barrier to smoke and fire.

Aerial view of the house after the fire



In any case, although the owner, David Steiner, knew of the construction quality of his luxury mansion, he admits that he did not think it would survive the fire: “I thought ‘if there is ever an earthquake, (my house) would be the best.’ last to fall. Sincerely, I never thought that if there was a fire it would be the last to fall«says Steiner in the aforementioned interview.

For now, although it may take time for its owners to enjoy it again, Malibu already has a mast to cling to in order to be reborn from its ashes, as the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris recently did. It is the ‘miracle house’, the luxury home that has become the symbol of one of the most famous beaches in the world.