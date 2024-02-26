Last year it was mentioned that HBO Max will be changing the evolution of this streaming service, which has only one name MAXwith the change date being the next February 27, 2024, and as you can see, tomorrow is exactly that evolution. With that in mind, platform users are wondering when they will be able to see the change made, stipulating that early morning may be the ideal time to update the logo and menus.

As has been mentioned to the media, this wait, which ends at 12:00 am on the day in question, will be in vain, given that it will take a little longer for the reflection to occur. No specific time has been given, only that It will be sometime in the morning. That gives us some options that range from 8:00 AM to 11:59 AM, since then it is considered afternoon time.

Here a description of MAX:

Max is an entertainment streaming service owned by WarnerMedia, offering a wide variety of content, including movies, television series, original programs, children's content and much more. Launching in 2023, Max combines HBO's extensive catalog with additional content from other brands and studios under the WarnerMedia umbrella. This includes shows and movies from Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Looney Tunes and more. Among the most notable content available are popular HBO series such as “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld” and “The Sopranos,” as well as iconic films from Warner Bros. In addition, Max produces its own original content, including series, movies and non-fiction shows, including the upcoming multi-season Harry Potter series.

Remember that all your information will be transferred and there is no need to change email or change password.

Via: XTK

Editor's note: It won't be anything special, just a change in the interface that is dominated by the color blue. Let's hope the prices do not change, because the service is already somewhat expensive.