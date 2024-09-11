Cosmo Machia he announced TriggerHeart EXELICA Enhancedimproved version of the shoot’em up coming to Nintendo Switch. The game will be released in Japan during 2025there is currently no information regarding a possible western release. This new version of the game will see the introduction of To make upa new playable character, an expanded story mode, and other gameplay improvements.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

TriggerHeart EXELICA Enhanced – Announcement Trailer

Source: Cosmo Machia away Gematsu