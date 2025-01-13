The fires that are devouring the city of Los Angeleson the west coast of the United States, have already claimed 24 fatalities. The fire does not stop and the arrival of dangerous winds indicates that the situation can get worse. Firefighters have warned that strong gusts could fan the flames and lift embers from existing burned areas into new areas.

Given the critical situation that the city is experiencing, different countries have offered their help to alleviate the fires. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyhas presented his support and has assured that 150 of its firefighters “They are already prepared.” “The situation there is extremely difficult and Ukrainians can help save American lives,” he noted on his X account.

Under the presidency of Joe Biden, the United States has been kyiv’s main military backer against Russia, but the imminent arrival of Donald Trump makes the Ukrainian authorities fear a change in position, reports AFP.

Canada and Mexico

The Governments of Canada and Mexico They have been the first countries to send firefighters to California. With this, the aerial teams have been reinforced, which throw water and try to alleviate the fire, especially in green areas, and the ground teams, which fight the flames on the front line.









«72 firefighters and emergency personnel have just arrived from Mexico to respond to the fires in Los Angeles. “Emergencies have no borders,” California Governor Gavin Newsom shared on his X account. “We are eternally grateful to President Claudia Sheinbaum for her unconditional support during these difficult times.”