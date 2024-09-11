Nun ist es Astronomen um Wouter Vlemmings von der Chalmers University of Technology im schwedischen Göteborg erstmals gelungen, das Phänomen en detail auf der Oberfläche eines anderen Sterns zu beobachten: des roten Riesensterns R Doradus im Sternbild des Schwertfischs am Firmament der Südhemisphäre. Ihre Aufnahmen konnten sie zu einem kurzen Film zusammenstellen. Wie sie dabei feststellten, erscheinen und verschwinden die Konvektionsblasen dort schneller als die Astronomen es bei einem Stern dieser Größe erwartet hatten.

Eigentlich sind andere Sterne als die Sonne zu weit entfernt, um sie selbst mit großen Teleskopen als kleine Scheibchen abzubilden, wie das mit den Planeten unseres Sonnensystems möglich ist. Erst mittels der Technik der Interferometrie wurde es möglich, zunächst die Durchmesser von einigen besonders großen Sternen zu bestimmen – zuerst bei Betelgeuse im Sternbild Orion –, und später Bilder ihrer Umrisse zu machen.

The instrument that Vlemmings and colleagues have developed for their Nature published The instrument used for observation is one of the most modern interferometric instruments: the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (Alma) on the Llano de Chajnantor plain, five thousand meters above sea level, in the Chilean Andes on the eastern edge of the Atacama Desert. As the name suggests, it does not observe visible light, but very short-wave radio radiation, which is easier to use for imaging interferometry.

In addition, the star is comparatively close at 180 light years and, above all, very large. Although R Doradus has a similar mass to our sun, it is in the final stages of its existence as a regular star. Its core has already run out of fuel. The nuclear fire now burns in a spherical shell surrounding the core, with the result that the star swells up to more than a hundred times its previous size. The now much larger surface is significantly cooler than before, it no longer glows yellow, but only glows reddish. This is why such stars are called “red giants”.

As a red giant, R Doradus is now about 350 times larger than the Sun. But the convection cells on its surface are now of a completely different dimension – also in relation to the diameter of the star. The bubbles made visible by ALMA are about 75 times the diameter of the Sun, and their appearance and their respective lifespan are no longer measured in minutes, but in weeks.