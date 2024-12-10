Tricks to clean makeup sponges and brushes and not have to buy new ones

Makeup tools, such as sponges and brushes, are essential to achieve a uniform and professional finish. However, with daily use, these utensils accumulate product residue, natural skin oils, and particles from the environment. If they are not cleaned properly, they can lead to outbreaks of bacteria and other skin problems such as acne breakouts, irritations and infections. Furthermore, dirty tools not only affect the health of the complexion, but also the quality of the items, causing it to be applied unevenly or lose intensity.

Despite their importance, cleaning these tools is often overlooked, either due to ignorance or lack of time. Proper cleaning not only extends their lifespan, but also improves their performance, reducing the need for frequent replacement. This represents not only a benefit for the skin, but also a significant saving on the budget dedicated to cosmetics and beauty accessories.

The maintenance of makeup tools not only depends on the frequency of use, but also on the accessories used and the environment in which they are stored. For example, sponges tend to absorb more debris due to their porous material, making them more likely to accumulate bacteria if not washed properly. Brushes, meanwhile, can become stiff and less effective when the bristles are saturated with product. Therefore, it is essential to incorporate regular grooming as part of your personal care routine, ensuring that these tools are always in optimal condition before each use.

Sponge cleaning

A simple and efficient method to sanitize brushes and other cosmetics is to use warm water along with a mild soap. This procedure not only removes superficial debris, but also disinfects the fibers in depth.





First, the sponge must be moistened under a stream of warm water. This makes it easier to remove residue and prepares the surface for soap. Next, a small amount is applied, preferably liquid, although it can also be a mild kitchen detergent or a specific product. The next step is to rub it with circular movements and press lightly so that it penetrates the fibers. This step is crucial to release accumulated makeup and eliminate stuck-on bacteria.

After a few minutes, you should rinse the sponge under the tap until it comes out completely clean, making sure you have removed any debris. Once rinsed, drain it carefully, using light pressure with your hands to remove the excess. And finally, place it on a clean towel and let it air dry.

Innovative techniques

In addition to the traditional method, advanced techniques can be used to improve cleaning and disinfection. One option is to heat the sponge in the microwave. To do so, immerse it in a container with water and a few drops of soap, and heat it for a minute.

This process eliminates bacteria quickly and effectively, using heat as a natural disinfectant. It is important to let it cool before handling it to avoid burns.

Brush cleaning

Brushes require specific care to preserve the shape and quality of the product. For maintenance, the bristles should be wetted under a stream of warm water, avoiding contact with the handle to protect the glue that joins the object. In turn, a small amount of soap is applied directly to the filaments and circular movements are made in the palm of the hand or on a special mat. This process helps release trapped makeup and disinfect the fibers.

Once clean, it is important to rinse well until there is no residue left. Gently press the bristles with a towel to remove excess and place them horizontally on a flat surface to air dry. It is important to avoid drying in an upright position, as water can seep into the handle and damage it over time.





Homemade alternatives

If you opt for homemade options, there are common products that can be used with excellent results. Vegetable oil, for example, to remove stubborn residues in cosmetics. This technique not only cleans deeply, but also conditions the bristles.

Baking soda is another effective alternative that, when mixed with water, forms a paste that can be used on both surfaces to eliminate stains and bad odors.

Regular cleaning is essential to keep tools in good condition. Makeup sponges should be cleaned at least once a week if used daily. For their part, the brushes can be cleaned with the same frequency or every fifteen days, depending on their use. However, these must be replaced every three months to guarantee their functionality and avoid hygiene problems.