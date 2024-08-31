A tragic road accident occurred on the highway A23 in the province of Udine. Numerous vehicles were involved in the crash and in the end there were approximately 26 injured. Among these, six people were hospitalized in extremely serious conditions.

A23: Road accident involving 26 people

Tragic road accident what happened late this morning. We are on theA23 motorway in the province of Udine and more precisely in the stretch that connects Gemona and Carnia towards the Austrian capital.

It’s a morning like many others and several cars are present on that stretch of road with the intent of reaching the pre-established destination. At a certain point however, a major accident occurs by involving 26 people.

Many vehicles were involved in this impact because it was not so easy to avoid the other cars torn apart in the crash. Obviously the police rushed to the scene of the impact, including the firefighters and also the traffic police. In order to try to limit the damage, the highway was closed to traffic in the northbound direction.

Many injured: six people rushed to hospital

As mentioned before, 26 people were injured in this tragic accident on Saturday morning, but fortunately most of them did not suffer serious injuries. Many individuals were rescued by ambulances and given their medical condition they were treated on site without having to go to the hospital.

Drinks and food were also provided to help these people given the situation and especially following the great heat present at that time. Unfortunately, six people suffered much more serious injuries, which is why it was necessary to transport them urgently at the hospitals of Tolmezzo and Udine.

After a few hours the highway was reopened to traffic, as the various tow trucks took care of recovering the damaged cars that, for one reason or another, are no longer allowed to circulate. After the accident there were more than 8 kilometers of tailbacks, but as time passed the situation returned to normal.