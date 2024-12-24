Three days after their escape, there is still no news of the whereabouts of Sergio Cabello Domínguez and David Montejano García. The two prisoners, aged 43 and 39 and with numerous criminal records, fled from Picassent prison on Saturday night using sheets and sports equipment. To do this, they took advantage of the fun caused by the rest of the inmates during the soccer match between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

His escape occurred from module number 2, where prisoners convicted of serious crimes with a final sentence are held. They both took advantage of the commotion to break a bar on both windows (full of rust) from their cells without the officials noticing. To do this, and according to the first hypotheses of the research, they would have served as a tool for barbells and dumbbells that they had stolen from the gym, according to reports Lift-EMV.

Later, they made use of several knotted sheets to climb down the second floor walldescending first one and then another. Then they reached a large sliding door through which vehicles access the prison.

They forced the gate

once there They managed to force the gate (presumably with the sports equipment) to finally escape without being detected by the prison officials or the civil guards who guard the outer perimeter, according to reports The Provinces. To do this, they took advantage of the fact that at that time there was no one at the gate that controls said access, which makes investigators think that it could have been a planned escape.

A patrol from the Armed Institute detected around 11:00 p.m. that two inmates were missing when doing a surveillance round outside the facilities when observing that the vehicle access gate had been tampered with. As a consequence, Penitentiary Institutions has already started an investigation to clarify the circumstances of what happened.

For now, authorities continue working to try to find the whereabouts of the two men. To this end, it is carrying out controls on the Ribera and L’Horta roads.