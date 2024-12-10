The match corresponding to the sixth day of the 2024/2025 Champions League that faced Atalanta and Real Madrid could not have started better for Kylian Mbappéwhich after being pointed out in the recent defeats of the white team, He scored the first goal of the match, although everything soon took an unfortunate turn when the attacker was injured.

With a defense certainly advanced by the Italians, Bondy’s player felt comfortable, finding spaces and showing himself as an offensive threat. After having failed a complicated one-on-one in the early stages, Mbappé was reunited with the goal in the 10th minute.

Real Madrid controlled the ball on the right wing when Brahim found himself trapped by several defenders. The Morocco international found the Real Madrid ‘9’ on the edge of the area, and sent the ball to him at mid-height.

Kylian, with masterful control, got rid of his pair and stood in the penalty area, where he used his second touch to violently hit the ball directly into the netunstoppable for Marco Carnesecchi.

The first half had not finished when the alarms went off at Real Madrid. Mbappé fell to the ground, clearly in pain, and could not continue on the grass. The Frenchman was able to leave the field on his own, but it has worried the Madrid fans given the speed with which it was decided to replace him with Rodrygo Goes who had already warmed up several minutes before.