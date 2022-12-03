Juma Al Nuaimi, Ibrahim Salim (Abu Dhabi)

A large number of UAE tribesmen from various regions and cities of the country participated in the Union March, renewing the covenant of obedience, loyalty, and belonging to the homeland and its wise leadership, to express their pleasure, joy, happiness, and pride in celebrating the 51st Union Day for the founding of the Union State, and their pride in the wisdom of the leader of the nation’s march, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheiks, members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates. The tribesmen presented a patriotic show embodying the image of cohesion, solidarity and brotherhood, wearing and waving the flags of the United Arab Emirates, thus forming the image of the “United House”, during their artistic performances that express the diverse popular and heritage songs that spread the fragrant history of this good land, in addition to To present a collection of national paintings and performances that embody belonging and love for the homeland.

The Union March is one of the main activities of the Sheikh Zayed Festival as part of the UAE’s celebrations of the Union Day. The cultural and popular scene of the tribesmen is varied in it as they perform their arts in front of the main platform in Al Wathba Square, which was admired and appreciated by the attendance of the sheikhs and the crowd who witnessed the events.

Dhiab Al Yasi (identifier of the Al Yasi tribe) said: I congratulate the wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who patronized him. God, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the 51st Union Day. He added: We are waiting for this day to participate and announce the renewal of the covenant of loyalty, belonging and obedience to the wise leadership, pointing out that this day is considered an answer to the call of the nation, as it is considered a great day for every citizen, pointing to the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him: “The homeland is an obligation to defend it, and it is not an obligation, and whoever does not defend his land does not defend his honor.” For his part, Ghareeb Rashid Al-Wahshi (coordinator of the Al-Wahshi tribe) said: “I raise the highest congratulations to the wise leadership, and the meeting of the tribes today confirms the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him: “The UAE is one tribe, and the house is united.” We are part of this country, and we pledge to His Highness, the President of the State, to hear and obey in hardship and ease, and we commit our lives and the lives of our children in sacrifice for the homeland and the wise leadership And perpetuate security, safety and stability on the land of Zayed Al-Khair, the good land that is witnessed by far and near by the goodness of its origin and the originality of its leadership and people.

For his part, Ahmed Al-Wahidi (a participant from the Al-Wahidi tribe) said: “Today we participate in this forum and the national wedding of the United Arab Emirates to congratulate the wise leadership and ourselves on this occasion that is dear to hearts, as well as to renew the covenant of loyalty and obedience.” In turn, Muhammad Sultan bin Qaran Al Mansouri said: “We congratulate the wise leadership on the 51st Federation Day of the UAE, and we pray for mercy and forgiveness for the founding leader and his founding brothers who founded the Union State.” Musallam Al-Obaid bin Al-Dahhak Al-Mansoori added: “What we are witnessing today is the result of the planting that the first generation of founding leaders did. It is the flag of the United Arab Emirates, confirming that the house is united and will remain an impregnable fortress for a long time or a short time. In turn, Abdullah Bakhit bin Suwaidan Al Nuaimi said: “We congratulate the wise leadership on the occasion of the Union Day, which is dear to the hearts, and we hope that this occasion will return to us with good, Yemen and blessings.” Buti Hamad bin Abdul Nuaimi said: “We congratulate the wise leadership and the Emirati people on celebrating the 51st Union Day, and we also renew the covenant, loyalty, obedience and devotion to the wise leadership.” For his part, Fahad Khasif Al-Naqbi (coordinator of the Al-Naqbi tribe) said: “I congratulate the wise leadership and the Emirati people and everyone who lives on the land of the Emirates on the occasion of the 51st Union Day, and we do not forget the merit of the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and his brothers, the founding leaders. And I pray to God to perpetuate security, safety and stability in our beloved country. And we participate today to renew the covenant, loyalty and obedience always and forever.”

Saeed Rashid Al Neyadi (identifier and coordinator of the Neyadi tribe) said: “I am honored to be in this position, which is filled with pictures of the participation of the tribesmen on the occasion of the Union Day, dear to our hearts.” He added in a speech to him: “First, we pray for mercy and forgiveness for the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him and grant him peace, and secondly, this day is the day of the homeland and the day of joy, pride and glory, just as it is the day of the tribes meeting with each other, united and happy. .

Muhammad Mubarak Al-Marri said: “We congratulate the wise leadership on the celebration of the Union Day, and we participate today in the march of the union to renew allegiance, covenant, loyalty, obedience, and belonging to the wise leadership.

Salman Matar Al-Sanani also congratulated the fifty-first Union Day of the United Arab Emirates, and raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and to his brothers Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, and to the honorable people of the Emirates. On this day, we wish success and wish continued progress, prosperity and happiness for the UAE leadership and people.

Ali Al-Shaibani, on behalf of “Al-Saqtra”, congratulated and blessed this occasion, which is dear to the heart of every citizen of the United Arab Emirates. His Highness, the President of the State, may God protect him.

For his part, Mohammed bin Khaldoun Al-Salmi congratulated him on this occasion, and said: “We thank God, and we thank our elders, may God prolong their lives, and may God have mercy on the founding father, Sheikh Zayed, and his brother, Sheikh Rashid, and the founders who moved to the mercy of God who established a proud homeland for us, as we pray to God To prolong the life of His Highness, the President of the State, may God protect him, as we have become, with the glory of the union, in good, in grace and in health, and God prolongs their lives and increases their goodness.

Walid Al-Saeedi also congratulated the wise leadership and the people of the UAE on the occasion of the fifty-first Union Day of the United Arab Emirates, and said: “We thank our wise leadership for its efforts for the sake of the nation’s elevation, and we promise them loyalty and sacrifice for the continuation of the renaissance of our country, its progress and prosperity, and this Today is one of the days of glorious history for us and the world.

For his part, Prince Ali bin Saeed Al-Dahmani said: “We, the Dahamna tribe from the Al-Manai region and all the brothers from all the Dahamna regions, came today to congratulate our wise leadership on the occasion of the fifty-first Union Day, and we wish His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him Longevity and happiness, and may God have mercy on those who founded the union, and we remember the efforts of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and his brothers, may God place them in heaven.

Muhammad Omar al-Siyabi said: “Today is a great day, joy, joy and wedding for the United Arab Emirates, and we congratulate His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, and his brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union and the Rulers of the Emirates, and we congratulate all the people and all the tribes and ourselves on this day.” Hamad bin Salem bin Thaloub Al-Derei said: “We congratulate and congratulate the wise leadership, may God protect and preserve them, and we congratulate all the people of the Emirates on the occasion of the 51st Union Day, and we ask God to perpetuate security and safety for our country and our wise leadership on the Union Day .. and this march, the march of the Union Day, It returns to us annually with joy, longevity and safety.” For his part, Khalaf Saeed Al-Shibli said: “This day is one of the glorious days for the United Arab Emirates. The anniversary of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates is a good memory that we enjoy and find comfort in. On this occasion, we raise the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The President of the State, may God protect him, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and to Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the United Arab Emirates, and to all those who love the Emirates, for this is a day Happy, we rejoice, we calm down, and we remember the achievements of the founding leaders, may God have mercy on them.

Muhammad Obaid Al-Suraidi (from the Al-Suraidat tribe) said: “We raise the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the position of my master, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State. The ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, celebrates the fifty-first union of the United Arab Emirates, and we are proud of our country and our wise leadership, which made glory for our beloved country.

loyalty

Sultan Abdullah Al-Marzouqi (coordinator of the Al-Marzouqi tribe) said: “We congratulate the wise leadership and the people of the Emirates and those who reside on its lands on the occasion of the 51st Union Day, and we renew the covenant, loyalty and obedience to the wise leadership, and we ask God Almighty to perpetuate this occasion for many years and long times as it is dressed with pride and dignity And we thank God for the meeting in this forum and the historic wedding ».

Saeed Salem Al-Mahrezi said: “We thank God Almighty that it is upon us to attend the dear day to congratulate the wise leadership on the 51st Union Day, and we are also happy to renew the covenant of obedience and loyalty to the wise leadership.”

love

Ahmed Shabib Al-Dhaheri (coordinator of the Al-Dhaheri tribe) said: “We congratulate the wise leadership on the 51st Union Day, and we wish them all success and payment, and we pledge allegiance to them to continue serving this country.”

In turn, Khalid bin Muhammad bin Ali bin Rahma Al Shamsi (coordinator and identifier of the Al Shamsi tribe) said: “We extend our highest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE and those who reside on this good land, the land of love and peace, and may God perpetuate love and harmony in this country.”

single row

Ahmed Saeed Salem Al Shukaili said: “The Al Shukaili tribe joins the tribes of the Emirates in celebrating and expressing their joy on this occasion. Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and to the rulers of the Emirates, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, the Crown Princes and the people of the Emirates on this occasion, and today we line up as one in a painting that reflects the people’s rally around the wise leadership, and also reflects the interdependence and cohesion between members of society ».

For his part, Abdullah Al-Marzouqi said: “On my own behalf and on behalf of the Al-Marazeeq tribe, we extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership on this occasion that is dear to us, and to the people of the UAE and residents on its land. ».