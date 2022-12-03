Russian fighter Alexander Shlemenko was dissatisfied with the decision of the judges after his duel with Magomed Ismailov. He spoke about this on Sunday, December 4, in an interview with Izvestia.

Shlemenko can’t believe he didn’t win a single round.

“I don’t understand the decisions of the judges. I’m not saying that I won, especially since the judge took a point from me. But that I lost all five rounds … It seems to me that I should have taken at least one round, ”said the fighter.

He also talked about why he dropped his mouth guard during the fight. Because of the broken nose, he could only breathe through his mouth, and at the slightest touch of the mouthguard, it immediately flew out, says Shlemenko.

Magomed Ismailov defeated Shlemenko on Saturday, December 3, and took the exclusive belt of the RCC 13 tournament. Ismalov won by a decision of the judges with a score of 50:44.

On November 29, Shlemenko called Ismailov’s hands the most dangerous weapon of a fighter. He also stated that he prepared for the fight with an opponent even more than necessary.

At the same time, Ismailov said the day before that the weakest side of Shlemenko is wrestling. He is sure that Shlemenko will not be able to knock him down in order to transfer the fight to the ground.