Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The tribesmen participating in the Union March yesterday, in which a number of citizens participated, on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day, affirmed their feeling of pride, dignity, and pleasure for their presence in this forum and national wedding, which embodies all the images and meanings of brotherhood, cohesion, and unity among the Emirati people under the banner of the United House.

Participants from the Emirati tribes in the union process affirmed that the House is united for a long time or a short time, and we are a sacrifice for the homeland and the leadership, and we will remain united under the banner of the wise leadership.

They added: On this blessed day, we renew the pledge of obedience, loyalty, and belonging to the homeland and its wise leadership, to express our joy and happiness overwhelms our hearts. Today, we are proud to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates, saying: “We thank God Almighty that those among us with wise leadership continue the path of the builder and founder of a state.” The Union is with its brothers, the founding leaders who devoted their lives for the sake of their children, the sons of the Emirates, and today we see the continuation of the Union’s journey under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, Members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates.

Ali Hadi Al-Hamami (Hamami tribe coordinator) said: “I am participating in the march alongside hundreds of Emirati tribesmen, as I feel proud and proud of the dear homeland and loyalty to the leadership that has given and is giving us so much, and I congratulate the wise leadership and the people of the Emirates on the 52nd Union Day.”

He added: “Every Emirati must express love and belonging to the homeland and wise leadership, and our presence in this march, which the participants await from year to year, only came to confirm the strength of the union among the Emirati people. Al-Hammami called on the youth to participate in this march, because it reflects The value of belonging, and emphasizes love of the homeland and wise leadership.”

Ayoub Khamis Balhaj Al Marashda (a participant among the tribes participating in the Union March) said: “Holding the Union March, within the activities of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, made it a distinguished event because it was linked to the name of the founding leader and the late great man, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him.” His wealth, who had the greatest credit for establishing our young state.” He added: “It is a pride for us, the people of the Emirates, to participate in this national event that enhances the value of belonging and love of the homeland,” pointing out that the Union’s march reminds us of the contributions made by the founding leaders, may God have mercy on them, that remain engraved in the memory of every citizen or expatriate who set foot on the land of Dar Zayed. The good.

Beautiful feelings

Dr. Khalfan Juma Muhammad Al Marashda (Marashda Tribe Coordinator) added: “I congratulate the wise leadership on the 52nd Union Day, and that the march of the tribesmen expresses the sincere feelings and historical moments that we live with the people of the nation, and I always strive to be at the forefront of the participants with the people of my tribe in this wedding.” The National Forum, which brings together all the people of the UAE under the banner of the United House.”

In turn, Muhammad Mubarak Al-Marri, (participant from the Al Murra tribe, said: “On this day, we renew loyalty, covenant, and belonging to the homeland and to the leadership, and our participation in this national celebration of the march of union renews the messages of belonging, loyalty, and love of the homeland and the land under the banner of our rulers who followed the path of the founding father.” Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, until the UAE became what we see today among countries and nations in terms of progress and development in various fields and areas.

In turn, Mohammed Sultan bin Qaran Al Mansouri (Manasir tribe coordinator) said: “We congratulate the wise leadership on the 52nd anniversary of the union of a country on the achievements we see today and Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the future, and the images of union and societal cohesion between the tribes are considered a source of pride and honor,” pointing out that the meeting of the tribes Under one flag, which is the flag of the United Arab Emirates, it confirms that the House is united and will remain an impregnable fortress, long or short.

In turn, Abdullah Bakhit bin Suwaidan Al Nuaimi (Nuaimi Tribe Coordinator) said: “We congratulate the wise leadership on the occasion of the Union Day, which is dear to hearts, hoping that this occasion will bring us goodness, prosperity and blessings.”

He added: “Participating in this wedding and the national forum makes me feel proud to belong to this dear country, which we express our love for in celebrations in the month of December every year in conjunction with Union Day, and our celebrations of it continue throughout the year, but in another way, which is represented by increased effort, giving, and sincerity in work.” And provide all efforts that keep the UAE flag flying high in the sky.”

For his part, Fahd Khaseef Al Naqbi (coordinator of the Al Naqbi tribe) said: “I congratulate the wise leadership, the Emirati people, and everyone who lives on the land of the Emirates on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day, and let us not forget what the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his fellow leaders presented.” The founders made a great and generous contribution so that God Almighty may grant us security and stability in our beloved country, and our participation is only to confirm that the House is united.”

Saeed Rashid Al Neyadi (Al Neyadi Tribe Coordinator) said: “I congratulate the wise leadership on the Union Day, and may God have mercy on the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.” He added: “This day is a day of homeland, joy, pride and glory, and it is a day when tribes come together.” With each other, wearing the flag of the UAE, and it is also the day of the gathering of tribes under one flag under the wise leadership, may God protect them, and maintain security and stability for all of us.”

Mohammed Mubarak Al Marri said: “I congratulate the wise leadership on celebrating Union Day, and today we participate in the process of union to renew loyalty, covenant, obedience and belonging to the wise leadership, and our meeting today is nothing but confirmation that we are the sons of the Emirates, subject to the command and obedience of the wise leadership, and we are all sacrificing for the homeland.”

He added: “Preserving customs and traditions is not the job of fathers and grandfathers, but it is a precious and priceless treasure, and whoever does not preserve his heritage will not know the value of the meanings of the values, customs and traditions that lie in the heritage.”

For his part, Dr. Rashid Salem Saeed Al-Muqbali (coordinator of the Al-Maqabeel tribe) said: “We celebrate the 52nd Union Day of the Emirates at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, and the union march embodies the spirit of union that brings the Emirati tribes together in one march, which enhances and strengthens the bonds of relations between the tribes.” And makes them more cohesive and cohesive with each other, in addition to the fact that the march reinforces and strengthens the ties of cohesion and interdependence between the Emirati tribes and the wise leadership. It also reminds us of the ancient past of the Emirates, which exudes the fragrant scent of authentic Emirati history and heritage. In addition, such a wedding and forum enhances Loyalty and belonging to the homeland.

Muhammad Suleiman Al-Hinai (Al-Hinai Tribe Coordinator) said: “My coming to this wedding and the heritage forum of the Union March of the Emirati tribes is only to confirm the extent of love, pride and pride in the Emirati heritage, and I am also keen with my brothers from the Al-Hinai tribe to participate in this forum and the national wedding, to give the march A value worthy of it, pointing out that presence in the process of union contributes to strengthening and consolidating the bonds of brotherhood, interconnectedness, cohesion and family coexistence among the Emirati tribes participating in the process of union, which confirms that the house is united.”

He added: “I invite the youth of the country to attend this heritage event that reminds us of the glories of our fathers and grandfathers who preserved and documented history and passed it on to us, so that we may preserve it and pass it on from one generation to another. I also look forward to participating in the Union March every year to feel the strength of the union that the Lord of the Worlds bestowed upon us, and to renew my covenant and loyalty.” For wise leadership.” For his part, Ahmed Al-Wahidi (coordinator of the Al-Wahidi tribe) said: I congratulate the wise leadership and the people of the Emirates on the 52nd Union Day, asking God Almighty to bring it back to us every year and we are fine, healthy and well.

Saif Matar Al-Musafri (participant) said: I congratulate the wise leadership and the people of the Emirates on the 52nd Union Day. On this day, we feel the strength and strength of this union, in which we see feelings of love, belonging, cohesion, coexistence, and unity between the people of the Emirates and each other, and they thus embody the image of a united home.

Dr. Shafee Al-Neyadi (from the Al-Nayadat tribe) added: “The march of the Union embodies the most beautiful image of the strength of the Union, and we are committed to continuing to serve the nation, preserve its gains, and protect the achievements.”

Offers

The tribesmen presented national performances and scenes that formed and embodied an image and an artistic masterpiece that expresses the power of union, brotherhood, cohesion, solidarity, tolerance and coexistence. The Emirati tribes gathered to form the flag of the United Arab Emirates, waving, waving, and singing the word “Long Live Our Emirates.” The place was also filled with popular songs and rich heritage, full of the scent and fragrance of history. Who watered this land with the help of the leaders, fathers and grandfathers who preserved and transmitted to us the national heritage in an image and an architectural masterpiece that embodies within it love of the homeland and belonging.