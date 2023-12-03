Barça won the duel against Atlético de Madrid and they did so, nothing more and nothing less, than thanks to Joao Félix. The Portuguese was the great protagonist of a match in which the culés were superior for more than an hour and in which they found the prize with a goal from their new star. The former red and white team tipped the balance in the first half with a precise shot and left the Blaugrana four points behind Real Madrid and Girona, as well as with a boost in spirit after beating a direct rival.

With the lesson learned. This is how Barça came out to play the match against Atlético. The culé team stopped taking half measures and entered the field of play with the knife between their teeth, ready to overwhelm their rival. Xavi had the same eleven players as against Porto with the exception of Iñigo Martínez, who was injured in the warm-up, and his team thanked him with an overwhelming start that was able to take Cholo’s team ahead of them, expectant of the development of events.

And Barça had speed in circulation, overflowing on the sides and last pass. He had everything at the start except the most valuable thing, the goal. Raphinha and Lewandowski, on three occasions, tried their luck, but they did so without aim to the frustration of a Lluis Companys Stadium that cursed with each wasted arrival, but knew that this was the way.

See also He runs over a Mossos agent with a stolen car and goes on the run in Barcelona Barcelona Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, Cancelo, Gündogan, Pedri (Fermín López, min. 89), De Jong, Joao Félix (Ferran Torres, min. 77), Lewandowski and Raphinha (Lamine Yamal, min. 77). 1 – 0 Atlético de Madrid Oblak, Molina (Azpilicueta, min. 46), Giménez (Lino, min. 46), Witsel, Hermoso, Riquelme (Correa, min. 46), Koke (Saúl, min. 65), Llorente, De Paul, Morata (Memphis , min. 65) and Griezmann. Goal:

1-0: min. 28. Joao Felix.

Referee:

Sánchez Martínez (Murciano Committee). He cautioned Giménez, Witsel, Koke, Azpilicueta, Joao Félix, Ferran Torres, Araujo, Xavi, Cancelo and De Jong.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 15th day of the League, played at the Lluis Companys Stadium before 34,568 spectators.

It was because everything was in Xavi’s plan. The culé fans responded to the call of the Tarrasa coach and all roads began to lead towards Atlético’s goal. Barça was a cyclone. Gündogan and De Jong monopolized the ball and Raphinha and Koundé spread terror with every two against one they made against Riquelme. In one of those, the Brazilian, undetectable, drew a diagonal inward and found a hole through which to connect with Joao Félix. The Portuguese, eager to vindicate himself, won the duel against Molina and defined with the class that he never lacked. His Vaseline surpassed Oblak and turned upside down a fan, the Blaugrana, who had been waiting for a long time for a first half like the one his team had just given him, an exhibition whose only reason was to have left his rival alive.

After the restart, Simeone wanted to wipe the slate clean. El Cholo removed Giménez, Molina and Riquelme in one fell swoop and brought on Azpilicueta, Lino and Correa. Three changes that altered the appearance of his team, with one more man at the spearhead. The new drawing changed the scenario of a match in which Barça was dominant, but in which it now had a greater threat on the counterattack. The red and whites had two bullets on the sides with Lino and Llorente and there they balanced a clash in which the coin, now, could fall from either side.

Iñaki Peña avoids a tie



It was there when Atlético brought out its best version. Barça suffered physical wear and tear and the best opportunities appeared for the red and whites. Griezmann and Morata were not sharp in their respective shots inside the area and the duel entered the final stretch with swords raised. Cholo burned the ships with the entry of Saúl and Memphis and the Dutchman, ex-Azulgrana, was the one who made Lluis Companys’ heart pound. His free-kick shot, straight into the top corner, found Iñaki Peña when the rojiblancos were practically celebrating the tie. It was the best chance for an Atlético team that tried until the last minute but which cost them dearly due to the bad start and the extra motivation of Joao Félix, the best of the match under the watchful eye of Simeone.