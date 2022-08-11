In the national park “Nechkinsky” in the Sarapulsky district of Udmurtia, trees damaged by last year’s forest fire will be cut down. This was reported by the press service of the Republican Ministry of Natural Resources.

According to the agency, the fire damaged trees on an area of ​​87 hectares. In July 2022, experts examined the plantations and came to the conclusion that they were severely weakened and populated by pests.

“The needles (leaves) of damaged trees are gray, yellow, red-brown or completely absent, the bark of trees is destroyed, partially or completely opal,” experts quote Udm-info.ru.

To improve the sanitary condition of the forest, it was decided to carry out sanitary felling. Damaged trees are removed. Similar events are now taking place in all regions of Udmurtia, where cases of drying out of trees affected by the bark beetle have been recorded.