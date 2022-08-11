Nairo Quintana He trains on the roads of Boyacá with the aim of getting ready for the Vuelta a España 2022, the last big one of the year.

The boyacense, who got an honorable sixth place in the Tour de France, is aware of the impact that his figure has.

Not in vain, his repeated appearance in the new national anthem video did not take him by surprise. As well as the absence of other national athletes in the clip.

‘Many years ago I stopped competing for Nairo’

Nairo Quintana (left) at the wheel of Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard in stage 16.

“I have always said that, truly, many years ago I stopped competing for Nairo”, Quintana told ‘Semana’ about his sports career.

“I have done the competition representing a continent and especially my country. When you do the work in this way, the greatest reward has been the affection of the people who show me every day with their messages of support”he added about his recent participation in the 2022 Tour de France.

Then about his appearance in the Colombian anthemleft more explosive statements.

‘Each one represents what they can represent’

“Going out in the official video of the national anthem fills me with great joy”Nairo explained.

“It is the greatest tribute that the country has been able to pay me”he added.

As he said, he believes that it is a: “recognition of my work and my effort, which is reflected in the work and effort of each one of the Colombians of the different races or social classes.”

“To all those who thought in this video that I was there, I say from my heart that I thank you very much because it is the greatest tribute you have paid me in my sports life”he complemented.

In the end, questioned about the absence of other athletes in the video, Quintana stated:

“Each represents what it can represent. There are tastes of tastes within the fans, some like Rigo more, others Gaviria, others Nairo and others Egan, but we all pedal through Colombia “

