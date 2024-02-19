Travis Kelcethe leading star of the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFLis not only known for his skill on the field of American football, but also for his dedication to Maintain a balanced and nutritious diet that supports your athletic performance and overall health. Here are the secrets you apply to increase your muscle mass.

The athlete, consecrated champion in the very recent event of Super Bowl 2024, you must follow a strict and healthy diet to perform at 100 percent on the sports field. That is why it has been commented through an interview done by Starland Newsthat the personal chef is about his childhood friend named Kumar Ferguson. Since 2016, The cook is the one who must prepare the meals for the American football star.

He is responsible for providing the proteins and calories that your body needs to exploit its full potential, as the chef commented for Kansas City Magazine. Furthermore, he pointed out that the athlete should ingest approximately 4,000 calories in your daily life.

The singer's boyfriend's diet Taylor Swiftfocuses on food quality and maintaining a proper balance of nutrients to meet the physical demands of your training and competition.

Travis Kelce's diet: 4,000 calories per day



Travis Kelce Like many elite athletes, you have significantly high caloric requirements due to to the intensity of his training and the physical demands of his profession as an American football player in the NFL. Consuming around 4,000 calories a day is not unusual for athletes of their level, as they need additional fuel to maintain their muscle mass, support muscle recovery and repair, and maintain optimal energy levels during training and games.

Ferguson commented that the diet made for the NFL athlete consisted purely and exclusively of foods high in protein such as steaks, chops and chicken. “Everything about Travis' diet and what we do is intentional. “It’s all for fuel, comfort, hydration, nutrition,” Ferguson added to Starland News.

Kelce's personal chef, also known as Chef Ku, has also said that although he takes it very seriously, he tries to have fun. He has also commented “just knowing that I can have some kind of impact on his health. “I try to do my best to make sure he is equipped on the field and energized.”

Recipes posted by Travis Kelce's personal chef

These are some of the recipes that Kumar Ferguson published from his official website. instagram:

“Hawaiian Ribeye” is one of the dishes posted on their Instagram account. Photo: Instagram / @kueatsfresh

“Grilled Ono” the dish published via Instagram. Photo: Instagram / @kueatsfresh