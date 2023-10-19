A national transport strike is expected tomorrow, October 20, 2023, which risks having a strong impact on travel. The strike will affect local public transport, but also rail and air transport. From North to South, buses, metro, but also trains and planes are at risk.

This national transport strike concerns all sectors and sectors and is called by the trade unions ADL Varese, CUB, SGB, SI COBAS and USES.

Public transport and public transport strike

Difficult day to move on October 20, 2023, due to the transport strike. Public transport could offer an intermittent service, guaranteeing trips only during the guaranteed time slots. Let’s see in detail.

Vehicle strike in Rome

The effects of the general strike scheduled for 20 October 2023 will also be felt in Rome.

Local public transport managed by Atac will be affected, with interruptions and reductions in services. As the Company reports starting from the night between 19 and 20 October, the service of the night bus lines, identifiable by the letter N in the name, will not be guaranteed. On the contrary, the service of daytime lines that operate beyond midnight will be guaranteed, as will some night-time runs of specific lines.

Always for the night between 19 and 20 October will be guaranteed the night runs of the lines 8-38-44-61-86-170-246-301-451-664-881-916-980.

For the day of October 20th:

Guaranteed: le guaranteed time slots in which surface vehicles will circulate are: from 8.29am and from 5.01pm to 7.59pm.

Not guaranteed: from 8.30am to 5.00pm and from 8.00pm to the end of the daytime service.

There will be implications also for the Metro of ABC lines which will have restrictions, especially after midnight.

The night-time runs of the lines 8-38-44-61-86-170-246-301-451-664-881-916-980 will not be guaranteed.

Atac informs that there may also be inconveniences at the ticketing services. The online ticket office and credit/debit card service on vehicles will operate regularly.

For info and updates on the strike in Rome, refer to the websites ATAC And romamobility.

Public transport strike in Milan

Milan will be affected by various possible inconveniences.

Due to trade union unrest, the Metro lines may be affected by disruptions mainly after 6pm and until the end of service.

As regards surface transport, buses and trams, in Milan the effects of the strike will be felt from 8.45am to 3pm and then after 6pm, until the end of the service.

There Lombardy regionalso to alleviate the inconvenience caused by the strike he decided with a decree to suspend measures to limit vehicular traffic.

For updates on the transport union unrest in Milan, check the website ATM.

Public transport strike in Tuscany

For traveling personnel, the Tuscany Transport Company informs that the agitation concerns the time slots from the start of service at 4.14 am, from 8.15 am to 12.29 pm, from 2.30 pm to the end of service on 20 October 2023. The employees and workers adhering to the strike will abstain from the entire work shift.

The time slots in which the TPL service will be guaranteed are: from 04.15 to 08.14 and from 12.30 to 14.29.

News and updates on the transport strike in Tuscany on AT Tuscany.

Public transport strike in Genoa

Also in Genoa the abstention from work will concern the traveling staff of local public transport for the entire day of October 20th.

For the urban transport the service will be guaranteed in two time slots: 6.00 am – 9.00 am and 5.30 pm – 8.30 pm.

Non-travelling staff abstain from the entire work shift, including ticketing and customer service services.

For the services of provincial transport the traveling staff goes on strike from work for the whole day, while the service remains guaranteed during the hours: from 6.00 to 9.00 and from 17.00 to 20.00.

The ticket offices join the strike from 9.00 to 16.30.

For updates on the strike in Genoa here is the link: AMT Genoa.

Bologna public transport strike

In Bologna, as Tper reports, the strike will last for the entire 24 hours of October 20th from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm and from 7.30 pm to the end of service. All urban, suburban and extra-urban public transport services are not guaranteed.

The warranty bands they are in the morning until 8.30 and from 4.30 to 7.30 in the afternoon.

Even the staff Marconi Express joins the strike, so the service may not be guaranteed on Friday 20 October.

All the updates on the strike for Bologna on the site Tper.

Public transport strike in Verona

ATV informs users that on Friday 20 October the guaranteed bands are:

Urban transport until 9.00 and from 12.00 until 15.00

until 9.00 and from 12.00 until 15.00 Extra-urban transportuntil 8.45am and from 11.45am to 2.15pm

In other time slots the transport service is not guaranteed.

Ticketing services may be disrupted due to the strike.

Instead, they will work regularly:

Shuttle Porta Nuova railway station – Catullo airport;

Services for third parties (school, special, replacement railway lines, rental)

Madonna della Corona Sanctuary Service

Info and updates on the strike on the website ATV Verona.

Public transport strike in Modena

In Modena the time slots in which the transport service is guaranteed are:

Urban service : guaranteed from 06.30 to 08.30 and from 12.00 to 16.00.

: guaranteed from 06.30 to 08.30 and from 12.00 to 16.00. Extra-urban service: guaranteed from 06:00 to 08:30 and from 12:30 to 16:00.

In other time slots, abstentions and consequent inconveniences are possible.

For updates on the strike the reference is SILK.

Local public transport strike in Venice

The strike will affect shipping, car and tram transport services, People Mover, and the Venezia Unica ticket offices, the AVM ZTL Auto in Mestre and the Autorimessa car parks in P.le Roma, Park Sant’Andrea, Park Candiani and Park Costa.

Also Line 17 Ferry has guaranteed departures:

departure from Lido S. Nicolò For Log departures guaranteed 06.40, 08.20, 10.00, 16.40, 18.20 and 20.00

departure from Tronchetto for Lido S. Nicolò guaranteed departures at 07.30, 09.10, 10.50, 15.50, 17.30 and 19.10

The reservation is reserved for cars only for residents of the Lido and Pellestrina islands in possession of an IMOB Pass. The journeys are however open access for cars, excluding the reserved quota, and for these cars the order of arrival prevails.

For car, tram and transport services People Mover the guarantee periods are from 6:00 to 8:59 and from 16:30 to 19:29.

For information and updates on the strike, refer to the website AVM.

Tpl strike in Padua

The strike in Padua will be of interest these time slots where local transport services may not operate:

Urban service and Colli Lines from 8.30 to 12.29 and from 15.30 to the end of the duty shift

Extra-urban service (except Colli Lines): from 8.30 to 11.59 and from 2.30 to the end of the duty shift

Transport strike in Rovigo

The times affected by the unrest and in which transport services are not guaranteed in Rovigo they are:

urban and extra-urban transport from 8.16 to 11.59 and from 2.46 to the end of the service

For both Padua and Rovigo, refer to the site for information on the strike Busitalia.

Local transport strike in Trentino

On October 20th the traveling staff and the ticket office operators of Trentino Trasporti SpA guarantee the service in these time slots:

from 5.30 to 8.30 and from 16.00 to 19.00

For updates see the website Trentino Transport.

Train strike 20 October 2023

The agitation of October 20 also concerns rail transport.

For trains Trenitalia the protest it will not affect high speed and intercity trains that will work regularly.

There will be disruptions on regional trains from 9pm on Thursday 19th to 9pm on Friday 20th October, with guarantee periods from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 9pm on Friday. Trenitalia has warned customers that delays and cancellations of trains departing during non-guaranteed time slots are possible.

For Trenitalia the call center is active at the number 800 89 20 21.

Also Italian is affected by the strike. Disruptions are expected for Italo trains from 9pm on 19 October to 9pm on the 20th. The list of guaranteed trains is available online at this link.

A call center is also active for Italo at number 892020, however the service requires a fee.

Aircraft strike on 20 October 2023

Even air transport will not be immune from this October 20 unrest. Before traveling it is advisable to consult the airline you intend to travel with.

You may experience delays in boarding operations and disruptions such as flight delays and cancellations.

Enac remember that the guarantee periods are from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00 on Friday 20 October 2023.

Enac also published a list of flights guaranteed during the day of unrest available at this link.

Like other operators, ITA Airways advises travelers to check the status of their flight before going to the airport. In This Page The list of flights canceled by ITA is available.

Reasons for the strike on 20 October

The demands and motivations that led to calling this strike are numerous, we mention a few:

Renewal of contracts and increase in wages with automatic adjustment to the cost of living and recovery of real inflation

Request for legal introduction of a minimum wage of 12 euros/hour

Reduction of working hours for the same salary

Defense of the right to strike and recognition of all trade unions. basis of minimum rights and trade union eligibility in all workplaces

Privatizations and the procurement/subcontracting system strengthened by the Competition Bill, which attack collective interests to the advantage of companies and speculators

Cancellation of increases in service and energy tariffs, freezing and price caps of primary goods and fuels, confiscation of extra revenues accrued by oil, gas and fuel companies

