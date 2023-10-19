United States | CNN: Jordan says he’s still running for House speaker

According to CNN, Jim Jordan said he will talk to twenty Republicans who voted against him.

Stateside representing the right wing of the Republican Party Jim Jordan said on Thursday that he still aspires to be the speaker of the House of Representatives, reports the news channel CNN.

Jordan has not managed to get enough votes behind him in two votes. Even among the representatives of Jordan’s own party, 20 representatives voted against him in the first round of voting and 22 representatives in the second round.

Jordan said, according to CNN, that he would talk to twenty Republicans who voted against him.

The Republican Party met for three hours on Thursday around the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

A majority of the votes cast is needed to elect the Speaker, and Republicans only have a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Disagreements within the Republican Party led earlier this month to the House Speaker at the time, Rep. by Kevin McCarthy to removal from his position. Since then, the House of Representatives has been paralyzed.