Thursday, October 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | CNN: Jordan says he’s still running for House speaker

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | CNN: Jordan says he’s still running for House speaker

According to CNN, Jim Jordan said he will talk to twenty Republicans who voted against him.

Stateside representing the right wing of the Republican Party Jim Jordan said on Thursday that he still aspires to be the speaker of the House of Representatives, reports the news channel CNN.

Jordan has not managed to get enough votes behind him in two votes. Even among the representatives of Jordan’s own party, 20 representatives voted against him in the first round of voting and 22 representatives in the second round.

Jordan said, according to CNN, that he would talk to twenty Republicans who voted against him.

The Republican Party met for three hours on Thursday around the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

A majority of the votes cast is needed to elect the Speaker, and Republicans only have a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Disagreements within the Republican Party led earlier this month to the House Speaker at the time, Rep. by Kevin McCarthy to removal from his position. Since then, the House of Representatives has been paralyzed.

See also  Palestine | At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack - one Israeli soldier also killed

#United #States #CNN #Jordan #hes #running #House #speaker

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
La Primitiva: Check results of the draw for Thursday, October 19, 2023

La Primitiva: Check results of the draw for Thursday, October 19, 2023

Recommended

No Result
View All Result