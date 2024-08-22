Mexico City.- President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Transition Coordination Board, a collegiate body that will include outgoing and incoming officials, will be established next week.

The Government will be represented by the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, and the incoming administration, by Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the next head of that department.

“That is, Luisa María Alcalde and Rosa Isela Rodríguez, the two Secretaries of the Interior, are already reaching an agreement,” announced Sheinbaum at a press conference. “Now that we travel with the president, tomorrow, we will reach an agreement for the formal installation of this Board. The current secretaries and the incoming secretaries will participate; it will probably be on Monday or Tuesday if the Board is formally established.”

With 41 days to go until the end of his six-year term, López Obrador published yesterday Wednesday the bases for the transition of the Federal Public Administration due to the change of Government.

The presidential agreement provides for the creation, within five days at the most, of a Transition Coordination Board made up of outgoing and incoming officials. “From there, the calendars are determined and so is the normal procedure that occurs when there is a transition. It is very important that this is known, that it is known, because this entire formal process has already begun, although there have already been informal talks, information, etc.,” said Sheinbaum. “The formal period of the transition has already begun throughout the month of August and the entire month of September until October 1.”

Pemex head announced on Monday

Sheinbaum announced that on Monday she will present the next director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), and clarified that she is still analyzing the profiles for the future heads of the Secretariats of Defense and the Navy.

The future president said that there will also be a transition period in these departments, so they would not be appointed until the last week of September. “In the case of the Secretariat of National Defense and the Secretariat of the Navy, I have met with the secretaries; I am making an assessment of all those who can fulfill the position,” she mentioned.

“In the case of the Sedena, they are division generals, and in the case of the Navy, they are admirals, so I am making an assessment. The idea is that there can also be a transition period.”