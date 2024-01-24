According to data reported by Mobilegamer.biz, the games included in the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have reached quota overall 18.1 million downloads on iOS and Android via Netflix Games.

As you probably already know, since last December 14th the collection has entered the catalog of games included with the Netflix subscription, with subscribers therefore able to download the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas on smartphones and tablets at no additional cost . Alternatively, all three games are available for purchase on the App Store and Google Play Store at the price of 19.99 euros each.