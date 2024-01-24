According to data reported by Mobilegamer.biz, the games included in the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have reached quota overall 18.1 million downloads on iOS and Android via Netflix Games.
As you probably already know, since last December 14th the collection has entered the catalog of games included with the Netflix subscription, with subscribers therefore able to download the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas on smartphones and tablets at no additional cost . Alternatively, all three games are available for purchase on the App Store and Google Play Store at the price of 19.99 euros each.
GTA San Andreas the most downloaded
Mobilegamer.biz states that Netflix's operation has proven to be a success: the games of the trilogy have been downloaded 18.1 million times, bringing overall downloads from the Netflix Games catalog from around 10 million in November 2023 to 28 million December.
Furthermore, according to the Appmagic portal, GTA San Andreas was by far the favorite game, with a whopping 11.6 million downloads. Vice City follows with 4.1 million, while GTA 3 has been downloaded “only” 2.4 million times.
Other popular games from the Netflix Games catalog were Storyteller of Annapurna (9.4 million downloads to date), Too Hot to Handle (8.4 million) and SpongeBob Squarepants: Get Cooking (8.3 million).
