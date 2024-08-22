The former defender, two times ex of the Ferraris match, tells his story: “I started playing with the colors of my city, I ended my career and I started that of coach. But the three years with Blucerchiati are unforgettable: the ride up to Serie A, the goal against Milan, the fight with Icardi. With Coda’s goals it could be promotion, for the Granata I hope for a new salvation and I’m counting on Vergara”

#Andrea #Costa #Reggiana #favourite #team #Sampdoria #experienced #atomic #emotions