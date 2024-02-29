













Kaiju No. 8 releases its final trailer and we already know what to expect from the delivery









Kaiju No. 8 is one of the most anticipated anime of 2024. It is a dark shonen that will introduce us to enormous monsters that are about to destroy Japan. The new and final trailer prior to the premiere of the series is a sample of the first arc of the manga and prepares us for what we can expect.

The last trailer prior to the premiere of Kaiju No. 8 He also revealed the opening and ending themes. The first is performed by One Republic with the song Nobody, while the second will be performed by Yungblud and will be titled Abbys.

The trailer shows us how Kafka Hibino ends up being half kaiju and also It shows us part of the exam to join the nation's defense corps.

However, despite showing a lot of blood and action, in addition to the tough shapes of the kaiju bodies, The trailer does not neglect sensitivity and reminds us at every moment why the protagonist is so determined to belong to the defense corps..

Source: Shuēisha

The anime will be produced by Production IG in collaboration with Studio Khara (Shin Godzilla, Shin Ultraman, The Dragon Dentist).

We recommend: Kaiju No. 8: Everything you need to know before the anime comes out

When is Kaiju No. 8 released?

In the spring season the new dark shonen will arrive that will make us tremble. The action and desperation will be something that, in each episode, will make us reach the limit of emotion.

Kaiju No. 8 It will premiere on April 13, 2024.

Kafka Hibino, 32, will be the new protagonist of the installment and being between monster and human, he will try to protect the world, reveal the mysteries and reach his childhood friend who is very far from him at the beginning of the story.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 21 times, 1 visits today)